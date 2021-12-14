The national headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus announced that 22 new patients had been identified with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus today (Tuesday).

To date, 89 verified Omicron cases have been identified in Israel, 57 of whom are returnees from the countries of South Africa, England, France, USA, UAE, Hungary, Italy, Namibia, Tanzania, Germany, and Turkey. 21 cases are among people who came into contact with someone who returned from South Africa, England and France, and ten cases are considered the result of 'community infection' at three different events in Israel.

21 of the Omicron cases are among people who are considered unprotected, meaning they are unvaccinated or more than six months have passed since their recovery or the date of their second vaccine dose. The other 67 are considered 'protected,' meaning they had received three vaccine doses or less than six months had passed since their second vaccine dose or recovery from the coronavirus.

There are a further 150 cases of 'high suspicion' of infection with the Omicron variant for which test results have not yet been received.

Between both the verified cases and cases of high suspicion, 94 cases are symptomatic and 143 are assymptomatic.