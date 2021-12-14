Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz decided today (Tuesday) together with professionals to apply green pass rules in malls over 10,000 square meters in size beginning on Friday.

The decisions will take effect after receiving government approval.

The green pass rules will be applied to all closed commercial complexes such as malls that are over 10,000 square meters in size. At the entrance to the complex, the "green pass" will be scanned and guests will receive a bracelet which will allow them to move freely around the complex/mall.

Only people who wish to enter the commercial complex in order to receive an essential service will be exempt from presenting a green pass. The list of essential essential services will be formulated by the professionals and the government's legal advisers.

A person who enters the commercial complex for the purpose of receiving an essential service will not receive a bracelet, but will be allowed to enter the complex for the purpose of arriving at the place of the essential service and receiving a service at the same place only.

In parallel with the application of the green pass rules in closed commercial complexes, children and adults who have only received one vaccine dose will be entitled to a temporary green mark that will be valid for 30 days from the date of administration of the first vaccine.

These decisions will enter into force after the approval of the Government and subject to the approval of the Knesset's Constitution Committee.