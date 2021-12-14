Former Minister of Finance Yisrael Katz (Likud) attacked the policies of Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and claimed that he harms all sections of the public.

"Liberman's crudeness is expressed in his zero-sum policies. Cuts are being made to take money for other purposes. They are hurting the entire public and all walks of life. Now the haredim are not alone," Katz said in an interview with Kol Chai Radio.

Katz claimed that "Lieberman is a captive of the bureaucrats. They act as if it is their private money, without compassion, without mutual guarantee or comprehensive consideration. They must produce criteria. That's fine, but they fall below the criterion."

Katz added, "After all, people give money to the state all their lives and it collects it on their behalf, and they do not get it back. We left the state in an amazing situation and they took it and transferred billions to Abbas and therefore issued decrees on the public."

On the security issue of the Netanyahu family, Katz said, "Former Minister Dan Meridor of the Likud made the decision that the Netanyahu family will receive security. Bennett went to remove the decision to provide security for a year and instructed Minister Kahana to cut the decision by six months."

Referring to the Iranian threat, Katz said, "I do not officially confirm things. Israel's policy is to prevent weapons of mass destruction, also in cases of chemical weapons and if there were such things in Syria then it is in the interest of harming capabilities of this kind. The Syrians have already pledged not to develop such weapons."

"Bennett failed miserably on the Iranian issue, he talked about a different kind of friendship with Biden and the exchange of WhatsApp, and today the US president does not answer his calls. There are also gaps between him and Gantz. His opinions on health issues are also rejected," he said.

Contrary to the current government's announcements about Israel's lack of preparedness for an attack on Iran, Katz says, "I financed NIS 5 billion in coordination with Prime Minister Netanyahu and together with Gantz an addition to the defense budget of 2021. But now they say the Americans are not advancing of the Boeing planes we bought, which shows the state of that relationship. This is because the Prime Minister is a novice. He does not have the discretion to deal with the United States."