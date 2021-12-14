The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has threatened to pull out of its $23 billion deal to purchase 50 F-35 fighter aircraft from the US, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The deal would also see the UAE purchase advanced drones and other advanced weapons.

According to the report, US security requirements to secure the systems from Chinese espionage would be too onerous for the UAE.

The Trump administration agreed to sell advanced aircraft to the UAE following the signing of the Abraham Accords. The deal was signed on former President Donald Trump’s final day in office.

The Biden administration later decided to halt the sale. Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained at the time that when it comes to arms sales, “It is typical at the start of an administration to review any pending sales, to make sure that what is being considered is something that advances our strategic objectives and advances our foreign policy, so that's what we're doing at this moment.”

In April, the Biden administration told Congress it is proceeding with the deal. A State Department spokesperson said at the time the administration would move forward with the proposed sales to the UAE, "even as we continue reviewing details and consulting with Emirati officials" related to the use of the weapons.

The sale of the F-35 warplanes to the UAE had since slowed amid concerns in Washington over Abu Dhabi's relationship with China, including use of Huawei 5G technology in the country.