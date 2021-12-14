The Education Ministry's coronavirus manager, Yogev Nadav, has announced his resignation following the firing of Education Ministry Director General Yigal Slovik by Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope), Channel 12 News reported.

Nadav, who among other things was responsible for the in-school vaccination drives, was asked by those close to Shasha-Biton to remain in his position, but he insisted on leaving.

On Monday, Shasha-Biton said there is no connection between Slovik's firing and the issue of vaccines in schools, but sources familiar with the issue said that disagreements between the two regarding this issue were the cause of him being fired.

According to the sources, Shasha-Biton fired Slovik because she was not happy with the fact that he was advancing the government's decision to vaccinate children at school.

In closed conversations, Slovik spoke harshly about Shasha-Biton, saying that she had stubbornly opposed administering COVID-19 vaccines in schools, against the recommendations of all professionals.

"I was forced to bridge the government's decisions with her desires," Slovik said. "I have no way of explaining to millions of parents in Israel why the Education Ministry is not concerning itself with protecting their children's health. There is no other truth."