First and foremost, I am deeply grateful for President Donald Trump’s support for Israel during his tenure as President. However, I am compelled to comment on certain statements recently made by the former President released this week from interviews with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid.

Among other things, President Trump intimated that former Prime Minister Netanyahu was, and by extension the Israeli people were, uninterested in a peace agreement with the Palestinian Arabs. We believe this characterization is unfair. Respectfully, one can point to mounds of history which provide incontrovertible evidence that Israel has made numerous concessions and generous offers to the Palestinian Arabs over many years, all of which have been rejected, usually with violence.

Even to this day, Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, whom President Trump mischaracterizes as a “father” figure, continues the unconscionable, government sanctioned and sponsored, “pay for slay” program which rewards terrorists and their families for killing Israelis.

Under these circumstances, where no real “peace” partner exists, I am thankful for former Prime Minister Netanyahu’s unwillingness to engage in negotiation ‘under fire’ for a peace deal that would sacrifice the security of Israel and its citizens.

In addition, assailing Prime Minister Netanyahu as “disloyal” for calling to congratulate incoming President Biden after the US election is incongruous. Such a statement fails to appreciate that regardless of any controversy about the election, Israel’s relationship with any country, especially the United States, must transcend the personal relationship between its political leaders.

While Prime Minister Netanyahu may not have been the first world leader to call then President-elect Biden to offer congratulations, it is absolutely diplomatically appropriate between the closest of allies, for that call to have been made.

To say the least, President Trump’s recent statements are troubling and off the mark. At the same time, this does not diminish my opinion that no other President has been a better friend to Israel than Donald Trump. I recognize that the accomplishments for Israel and the Middle East during the Trump administration are historic and for that, my gratitude runs deep.

Dr. Gerald Platt is the President of American Friends of Likud