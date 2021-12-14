An individual present Monday on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Israel on Tuesday morning was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Upon receipt of the information, the Prime Minister's Office turned to the Health Ministry, requesting to receive detailed instructions.

In accordance with the Health Ministry protocol and in accordance with the plans, all of those who were in Bennett's entourage, including Bennett himself, are currently quarantining.

On Wednesday, they will undergo an additional PCR test.

"The Prime Minister and all those who were on the flight will act in accordance with the guidelines and the rules," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said,