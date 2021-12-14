A two-year-old girl died Monday night, one week after she was strangled by a shoelace during daycare.

Adele Assoulin was strangled by a shoelace one week ago, and evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon in serious condition.

"Despite the treatment and the efforts to save her, the girl's death was declared," Barzilai Medical Center said.

Police have gathered testimonies from the staff of the Kiryat Gat daycare, where Adele was at the time she was strangled.

Initial investigations show that the shoelace, which was from a hooded sweatshirt, became wrapped around Adele's neck.

Adele's funeral will take place Tuesday afternoon in the Kiryat Gat cemetery.