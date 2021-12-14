A memorial to French World War II soldiers and Resistance fighters has been vandalized with an anti-health pass slogan, authorities said Monday, according to a report in the AFP news agency.

The Mont Valerien monument in Suresnes, west of Paris, was vandalized with “Anti Pass” painted in large letters, with the style of the double-s reminiscent of that used by Nazis for their SS inscriptions, authorities said.

The inscription on the monument — which was inaugurated in 1960 by then-president Charles de Gaulle — is 50 meters (164 feet) long, they said.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the act “an insult to the memory of our heroes and the memory of the nation.”

“To sully this sacred place of the republic is to violate what unites us. The perpetrators will be found and put on trial,” he stated.

France requires a health pass — proof of vaccination, COVID recovery or a negative test result — for access to restaurants and cafes, public transport and cultural venues. The requirement sparked major protests last summer.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said last month that France is at the beginning of a fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, France has gone into several lockdowns in an attempt to curb spread of COVID-19.

The first lockdown was effective at containing the epidemic, but the virus started spreading again after rules were relaxed.