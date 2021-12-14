Iran on Monday condemned Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s visit to the United Arab Emirates, claiming it was “detrimental to the security and interests of the region and world Muslims”, Reuters reported.

"Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, referring to the visit of the Zionist regime's prime minister to the UAE, said such actions are disruptive to the region's security and go against the interests of the Islamic nation and the people of the region and Arab countries," state media said.

Bennett met on Monday with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

"The Israeli Prime Minister's successful visit to the United Arab Emirates is another milestone in the development of warm relations and a tremendous partnership forged between the two countries," the Prime Minister's Office and the Crown Prince's Office said in a joint statement.

The leaders discussed a variety of economic and civic issues in which there has been significant progress in the past year, including private and public sector cooperation in R&D, technology, food security, climate, water, energy, environment, health and tourism.

Bennett’s visit to the UAE took place as the UAE seeks rapprochement with Iran. Reports last month said that a high-level delegation from the UAE would visit Tehran and seek to de-escalate tensions between the two countries.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, said last month that while his country remained concerned by Iran's destabilizing behavior in the Middle East, it had "taken steps to de-escalate tensions as we have no interest in a confrontation. The whole region would pay the price of such a confrontation for decades to come."

"I am realistic about the chances of success. It will be a slow process, but we hope that over time we can build together greater confidence between us and start to make progress towards a more sustainable and mutually beneficial status quo," Gargash said.