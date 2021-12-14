Transportation Minister and Labor Party chairwoman Merav Michaeli met on Monday with the US Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides.

During the meeting, the minister and the ambassador discussed the key issues of interest to Israel and the United States and the deep and durable relations between them. They agreed to remain in touch and to advance the two countries' shared interests.

"My first meeting with US Ambassador Tom Nides was excellent and important," said Michaeli.

"We spoke about issues on our common agenda, including national security. I am looking forward to working together to advance US-Israel relations and the values that underpin them," she added.