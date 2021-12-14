ח"כ משה ארבל: בני גנץ הפר בידוד ערוץ הכנסת

MK Moshe Arbel (Shas) claimed during a speech in the Knesset plenum on Monday that Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who returned from the United States and arrived directly at the Knesset to participate in discussions and votes, violated his isolation obligation.

"Benny Gantz violated isolation. I went up to the section of the Knesset reserved for those in isolation, he was sitting there with the door open and without a mask. This is a violation of isolation for which the fine is 5,000 shekels. Citizens of Israel will pay 5,000 shekels for violating isolation, while the Defense Minister sits with an MK. Such disregard for human life," Arbel said.

Arbel claimed that Gantz sat down for a conversation with MK Yael Ron Ben-Moshe, a member of the Blue and White party, who could now be spreading the virus.

The Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, MK Ahmed Tibi, who chaired the meeting, replied, "This is a serious claim that is worth examining. I would like to refer the matter to the secretariat and the Speaker of the Knesset. There are ways to deal with it. If there is a legal issue here, the Speaker of the Knesset will consult with the Attorney General. If this is true, and this is evidence, it is worth an in-depth examination. Until then, MK Yael Ron Ben-Moshe should consult whether to enter the plenum."

Meanwhile, Knesset members from the opposition demanded that Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy ban MK Ron Ben-Moshe from entering the plenum.

Minister Gantz's office responded: "Gantz has been following the procedures since he arrived at the Knesset and MK Yael Ron Ben-Moshe did not enter the isolation room."