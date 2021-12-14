Sprinting to the plenum: Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu was recorded by his office staff on Monday as he ran through the Knesset corridors in order to get to a vote in the plenum in time.

Netanyahu shared the video on social media and wrote, "I am always proud to run for you."

Earlier on Monday, the Likud chairman reprimanded his faction's Knesset members and demanded that they report to the Knesset in order to fight the coalition. Netanyahu also threatened to publish the names of Knesset members who would not obey and be absent from discussions and votes.

"I canceled a trip to London because I could not guarantee 100% that I would arrive at the Knesset on time. I ask you to be equally careful. I demand that everyone report to the Knesset," said the former Prime Minister.

Netanyahu stressed, "There are no offsets, no travel - everyone is simply here in the Knesset and attendance is mandatory. I will post the names of anyone who doesn’t comply with this rule. We are a fighting unit and a united opposition."