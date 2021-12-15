Israeli businessman and pro-Israel activist Joe Zevuloni says that the recent release of inflammatory statements Trump made about Netanyahu are “very concerning to hear.”

“But I can understand [former] President Trump being very upset at the timing that this happened,” Zevuloni tells Israel National News during an interview at the IAC National Summit in Florida.

“Contrary to what the Israeli media in Israel published that Netanyahu was the first one to bless Biden on his victory, first of all that’s completely false. Netanyahu was the last world leader to call Biden and congratulate him,” he adds.

Joe Zevuloni explains that “because of all the problematic counts of the votes at the time, and the motions to the Supreme Court, I don’t think this was the right timing for Netanyahu to contact President Biden and congratulate him.”

“At the time, America was still trying to heal, to cope with what we viewed as Trump supporters as a travesty in the election process,” Zevuloni says.

When asked about his views on the Biden administration and its relationship with Israel, he praises the strong relationship but notes that he has issues with current American government.

He believes that “the bond between the two countries is unbreakable,” but he does not mince words about his opinion of the Biden administration.

“This is by far the worst administration in the United States ever to be in the White House for Israel,” he says. “We see it already. They’re talking about starting a consulate for the Palestinians in Jerusalem. Why not Ramallah? They have their own city. There’s no reason to provoke and further create problems."