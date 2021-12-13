Prime Minister Naftali Bennett concluded his first visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the invitation of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The Prime Minister made the following remarks prior to departure:

"I have just finished a very significant visit to the UAE. I would like to thank Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for the very warm hospitality and the in-depth, sincere and significant talks.

"During the day, we discussed the two countries' relative strengths. Our goal is to expand ties so that there is not only peace between the leaders but also between the peoples.

"I am flying back to Israel very optimistic that this relationship can set an example of how we can make peace here in the Middle East," the prime minister concluded.

In the framework of the visit, Prime Minister Bennett met with the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the UAE Minister of Culture, in addition to his meeting with the Crown Prince.

In their meeting, Prime Minister Bennett and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber discussed cooperation between the two countries in technology, trade and energy, especially projects in the field of renewable energy.

Prime Minister Bennett and UAE Culture Minister Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi discussed bilateral cooperation in culture and sports, including film and joint television productions.