Israel National News spoke to Jacob Kornbluh, of The Forward, at the IAC National Summit in Florida.

With the changing of the governments in Israel and the US from Trump to Biden and Netanyahu to Bennett, Kornbluh says that is is worthwhile to examine each country’s perspective on the other’s change in government and ideology.

“It’s interesting to see what Israelis think of America, but also what American Jews think of not only Israelis but also of the public discourse on issues that matter to both countries,” Kornbluh says. “Most Israelis are right when it comes to security issues. If you look at social issues, they are probably more progressive than some of the Americans. I would say it depends on what they discuss, but to be pro-Israel means to support the one and only Jewish State. You don’t have to be right or left.”

When it comes to the reports of the quotes of former President Donald Trump to Barak Ravid about former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Trump making angry, swearing comments against Netanyahu, how does he look at that?

“It was always obvious that Trump was a ‘transactional president’ meaning to say, obviously he loves Israel and he had a good relationship with the Jewish people, but it came to a point where a lot of people who worked with Trump, who admired Trump on his policy with Israel, the moment he couldn’t accept the election results that’s when he broke away with tradition but also with the truth.”

While there is a “sacred bond” to be cherished between the US and Israel, the support has to be maintained, Kornbluh explains.

He comments that the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu became overly partisan. Yet, that is “always the case when you have a president who does these ‘gestures’ that were seen in Israel, not here in America, but in Israel they were seen as political gifts for Netanyahu in the four election seasons.”

“When two leaders have a good relationship there are benefits for that when it comes to their countries,” Kornbluh says. “But here it was seen as an alliance that served a purpose. And the purpose was for Netanyahu to show that he’s in the league of Putin of Trump, but on the other hand this turned Israel into a political football here in America and that’s the concern… We should not turn this into a personal relationship, into a loyalty question.”

He adds that the Biden administration has continued to be strong on Israeli security and maintaining the qualitative military edge for Israel and replenishing the Iron Dome.

Joe Biden has a longstanding relationship with Israel that goes back decades and it is personal to him – “It’s at his core. You can see when he talks about Israel, it’s personal. He’s seen so many prime ministers, more than even any Israeli.”

He is cautious but he feels that so far the US bipartisan relationship on Israel is stable.

“I think that so far the bipartisan relationship is still being maintained, both in Congress and in the US administration,” he says.