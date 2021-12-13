About 30 workers became trapped in a tunnel at the Kokhav HaYarden National Park in the Galilee Monday. The workers became trapped due to a fire which broke out at the archaeological site.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but heavy smoke remained.

Firefighters who were deployed to the scene rescued them with the help of minibuses.

The fire brigade said there was no danger to the workers, but the heavy smoke kept them trapped them in the tunnel.

Magen David Adom medics who examined the workers after they were rescued said that they did not require medical treatment.