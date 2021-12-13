A Jewish teenager died of her injuries following the serious car crash in Woodmere, New York on Saturday night.

The accident occurred at about 11 PM Saturday night when a Dodge Ram pickup truck rammed into an Audi Q5 SUV at Peninsula Boulevard and Edward Avenue.

Five people in the Audi were injured, two critically, and were rushed to the hospital.

One of the passengers, 15-year-old Liel Namdar, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The driver of the Audi remained in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Namdar had been returning home from a reunion at Camp Sternberg, an Orthodox Jewish summer camp in upstate New York.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk.

Camp Sternberg released a statement following the accident, stating: "The Sternberg community is always a family and as such, while we usually laugh and sing together, unfortunately, we sometimes must cry together. That is our Sternberg family. Last night, we left after a beautiful reunion laughing and singing, and this morning we must cry and mourn as one of our beloved campers, Liel Namdar (Anna Heller Trip 1 Camper Summer 2021), was nifteres in this tragic accident on the way back home last night. We are so sorry to have to share such horrible news. Levaya and Shiva details to follow."