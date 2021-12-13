The Picture That Is Breaking Hearts

Living in Israel can be challenging. But for one family, it’s been driving them over the edge.

The Rosens reside in Beitar, and they have eight children. Like most large families in the area, their finances are considerably tight. But several months ago, it got to the point that they had to move to a two bedroom apartment in order to have money for food.

“All 8 children sleep in one room,” explains Mrs. Rosen.

“Our financial situation is not easy at all. My husband and I are doing whatever we can...but it’s not enough.“

Though many of our readers may be horrified at the thought of living with so many children in such a small space, for the Rosens, it’s simply their reality. The poverty in which some Jewish families face in today’s age is horrifying, but thankfully, for the Rosens, there is hope. Mrs. Rosen has opened a crowdfunding page with the hope that people will notice how much they are struggling-- And hopefully, help them out. The page includes a personal video message from Mrs. Rosen as well as a moving letter from her 12 year old daughter Faigy who recently turned Bat Mitzvah:

“We’re 8 kids in our family. Our house is small and we don’t have many new things but we’ve always been happy. Lately, though, it’s getting to be too much. Our Mommy is a kindergarten teacher. She wants more than anything to add to our house so that we can have another bedroom. That way we could have a boys room and a girls room. But we live so simply, it won’t be possible - not unless there’s a miracle. If you can help, it would mean everything to us.”

CLICK HERE TO GIVE THE ROSENS A BETTER LIFE