Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) participated in the Land of Israel Lobby, focusing on the illegal Arab takeover of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

"In my conversations with the Defense Minister, he understands and is committed to the issue," Shaked said. "We have complete commitment to protecting the lands of Area C and expanding the settlements in Area C."

"I am worriedly following the Palestinian takeover of Area C. The Defense Minister told me that he intends to fight an all-out war against the illegal construction, and that it should be dealt with by the Civil Administration."

Last week, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) issued an official reply to a parliamentary query submitted by MK Keti Shitrit (Likud) requesting clarification of the Defense Ministry’s response to the hostile takeover of the open spaces of Judea and Samaria.

In his response, publicized by Amiel Yarhi, political correspondent for the Kipa news site, the Defense Minister noted "attempts to trespass and to commandeer land in Judea and Samaria by both Palestinians and Israelis."

According to him, the solution to part of the problem is approving additional construction for Arabs in Area C of Judea and Samaria.

Under the Oslo Accords, Judea and Samaria were divided into three areas: Area A is under Palestinian Authority civil and military control; Area B is under Palestinian Authority civil control, but Israeli military control; and Area C is under full Israeli civil and military control.

While Arabs live in all three areas, Jews are not allowed to enter, and certainly not allowed to live in, Areas A and B.