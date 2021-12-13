Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh has condemned the "criminal execution conducted by the Israeli occupation's army" of terrorist Jamel Mohammad al-Kiel.

Al-Kiel, 31, was killed Sunday night in Shechem (Nablus) during clashes with Israeli security forces.

The incident occurred when soldiers from an undercover Border Police unit worked together with the IDF to arrest a wanted suspect in Shechem. The suspect was successfully arrested, and security forces also found a Carlo submachine gun in his home.

During the clashes, terrorists hurled explosives at the Israeli forces, and the forces responded by firing, hitting one of the terrorists.

According to media reports also said that al-Kiel participated in a shooting attack in the past.

"The execution of the young al-Kiel in the city of Shechem is horrific, and reflects the mindset of murder which influences the thoughts and actions of the occupying state's military institution's leaders," Shtayyeh said.

According to Wafa, Shtayyeh sent "deep condolences and honest sympathy to the family of the martyr, and called on international human rights organizations to condemn the crime, which joins a list of the 'occupation's' sins against our nation."