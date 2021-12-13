The IDF requested that the US military send two of the four advanced tanker planes to Israel ahead of schedule, but the US refused, Yediot Aharonot reported.

Israel agreed to purchase the planes as part of Defense Minister Benny Gantz's (Blue and White) visit to Washington.

According to the agreement, the planes would only be sent to Israel in another four years. However, Israel would like to receive the planes ahead of schedule, so as to prepare for the option of a military attack on Iran.

The planes which are KC-46 aircraft, can last over 11 hours in the sky and travel over 11,000 kilometers (6835 miles).

Israel's defense system intends to continue pressuring the US army, in an attempt to receive at least one of the planes in the next few months.