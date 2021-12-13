Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vowed Israel will continue to strengthen its ties to its new Arab allies, continuing the process set in motion by the Abraham Accords last year.

Speaking with the Emirates News Agency Monday morning following his arrival in the United Arab Emirates, Bennett touted the ties forged between Israel and the UAE as part of the Abraham Accords.

"In my opinion, this is what the peace and the new reality this region is witnessing, and we are working together to ensure a better future for our children."

Bennett promised to continue to strengthen the bonds between the two countries, saying: “I look forward to the continued development and consolidation of relations."

The prime minister said trade agreements between the United Arab Emirates and Israel offered “limitless future opportunities” for commerce between the two countries, noting the UAE’s position as a regional trading hub.

"The message that I wish to deliver to the UAE leaders and Emirati citizens is that mutual partnership and friendship are natural. We are neighbors and cousins. We are the grandchildren of Prophet Abraham."

Bennett arrived in Abu Dhabi Sunday evening, becoming the first Israeli premier ever to visit the United Arab Emirates.

The Israeli premier was received by a UAE honor guard, and met with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Sunday night.

Bennett is set to meet with the Emirati Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and discuss with him the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in a number of areas, with an emphasis on trade relations.

He will also meet the Minister of Technology and the Minister of Culture of the UAE and later with the Chairman of the Mubadala Investment Company.

A source in Bennett’s entourage said on Sunday night that "the Prime Minister was warmly received at the airport in Abu Dhabi by the Foreign Minister and the younger brother of the Crown Prince, Abdullah bin Zayed. The two held a short meeting, during which the Prime Minister congratulated the Foreign Minister on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the state."

"The two also discussed the importance of religious moderation, and the tolerant line that characterizes the Emirates," he said.