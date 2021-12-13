A senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official told Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper on Sunday that PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas had presented the United States, Egypt, Jordan and others a proposal to open negotiations between Israel and the PA on drawing a border line, as a first step toward dialogue on other issues related to a permanent settlement.

According to the source, this proposal will be presented by Abbas to Defense Minister Benny Gantz at their upcoming meeting in Ramallah, along with the message that confidence-building measures and strengthening the Palestinian Authority are by no means an alternative to political negotiations.

At the same time, Abbas is expected to send a threatening message that if Israel does not agree to start negotiations on the drawing of borders, the PA will be "forced" to make decisive decisions.

The report further stated that "the Palestinians will not agree to the continuation of the current situation and that there is no justification for the continued existence of the Palestinian Authority if there is no change in Israeli policy."

The PLO Central Council is due to convene in January to make crucial decisions on relations with Israel, including discussing the termination of agreements with Israel, suspending recognition of Israel and ending the state of interim arrangements under the Oslo Accords by declaring a "state under occupation."