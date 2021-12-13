ערבים מציתים רכב של תושב 'שמעון הצדיק' באדיבות המצלם

The vehicle of a resident of the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood in Jerusalem was set on fire on Sunday evening for the seventh time by local Arabs, only a week after the previous incident in which his car was set on fire.

Local residents said that the vehicles of several of them have been set on fire several times, but the police do not seriously address the harassment of Jews by Arabs in the neighborhood.

Earlier, it was revealed on Israel National News that residents of the Nahalat Shimon neighborhood in Jerusalem had applied to the Supreme Court seeking to evict the family of a terrorist who carried out last week’s stabbing attack in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood.

Last week, a teenage female terrorist stabbed Moriah Cohen as she walked her children to school at the entrance to the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood.

It was later discovered that the terrorist is a neighbor of the Cohen family, and that the terrorist’s family is one of a number of Arab families illegally residing in the area.

The terrorist’s family received an eviction order, though the Supreme Court later froze implementation of the eviction order, allowing the squatters to remain in place.

Now, Jewish residents are petitioning the Supreme Court to revoke its decision to freeze implementation of the eviction order, and to transfer the property to local Jews, rather than demolish it.