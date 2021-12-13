South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms, his office said on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Ramaphosa started feeling unwell and a test confirmed COVID-19, a statement from the presidency announced.

He is self-isolating in Cape Town and is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service, the statement said. He has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.

Ramaphosa, 69, is fully vaccinated. The statement did not specify whether he had been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant.

Last week, the South African President visited four West African countries. He and all members of his delegation were tested for COVID-19 in each of the countries during the trip. Some in the delegation tested positive in Nigeria and returned directly to South Africa. Throughout the rest of the trip, Ramaphosa and his delegation tested negative, according to AP.

Ramaphosa said his own infection serves as a caution to all people in South Africa to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure, the statement said. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, it said.

A series of high-ranking officials around the world have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Last week, former Dutch queen, Princess Beatrix, tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed in isolation at home.

Previously, French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case and entered a 10-day isolation period.

Last December, French President Emmanuel Macron contracted COVID-19, which he attributed to a combination of negligence and bad luck.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tested positive for COVID-19 in January, several weeks after Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa tested positive for the coronavirus.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei tested positive for the virus in September of 2020.

In August, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel tested positive for COVID-19.

Some of the more notable cases were those of former US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive twice.