A Palestinian Arab terrorist was eliminated in clashes with security forces in Shechem (Nablus) overnight Sunday.

The incident occurred as security forces were operating to arrest a wanted terrorist in Shechem. The terrorist was arrested and a weapon was seized at his home.

During the operation, explosive devices were thrown at the Israeli forces. The fighters responded by firing and hitting one of the terrorists.

Palestinian Arabs reported that the terrorist was evacuated by the Red Crescent to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no injuries among the Israeli forces.

The Border Police said that “a wanted man was arrested in Shechem by Border Police and IDF forces and a Carlo-type weapon was seized in his home. When the forces concluded the operation, armed Palestinians threw explosives at them. The forces responded by firing at them, resulting in one of the terrorists being hit and evacuated by the Red Crescent."