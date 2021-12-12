Israeli Jewish residents of an eastern Jerusalem neighborhood have filed a petition with the Supreme Court, aimed at evicting the family of a terrorist who carried out a recent stabbing attack.

Last week, a teenaged female terrorist stabbed Moriah Cohen as she walked her children to school at the entrance to the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood (also known as Sheikh Jarrah).

It was later discovered that the terrorist is a neighbor of the Cohen family, and that the terrorist’s family is one of a number of Arab families illegally residing in the area.

The terrorist’s family received an eviction order, though the Supreme Court later froze implementation of the eviction order, allowing the squatters to remain in place.

Now, Jewish residents of Shimon Hatzaddik are petitioning the Supreme Court to revoke its decision to freeze implementation of the eviction order, and to transfer the property to local Jews, rather than demolish it.

MK Orit Strook (Religious Zionist Party) told Arutz Sheva Sunday that such a move would help deter future terror attacks.

“The fact that during this current terror wave the government does nothing to demolish terrorists’ homes encourages terrorism. Really, the house of this terrorist, who tried to murder her Jewish neighbor in front of her children, should be demolished. But given the special circumstances, it should be evacuated of its residents and given over to Jewish families. Only this way can we get deterrence to stop the next terror attack.”