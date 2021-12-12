In the analysis of the cyclone Eric Zemmour, the right-wing independent essayist candidate in the next presidential elections of 2022, no one has dwelled on what is perhaps the most important aspect of his history. He is called "fascist" and "racist", forgetting that Zemmour's is the story of an Algerian Jew.

A practicing Jew like his parents, Zemmour is described by his lawyer Olivier Pardo as "very traditional", who respects Shabbat and attends a synagogue in the 9th arrondissement of Paris.

It is the shock of civilization that Jean Sévillia in the book called Les vérités cachées de la guerre d’Algérie (Fayard), the truths hidden by the "historically correct" version of that conflict. The Évian accords of March 18, 1962 refused to consider non-Muslims as Algerians.

Between March and September 1962, towns and villages in Algeria all emptied of their European population, as if a dam had broken. Ships to Marseille and Port-Vendres unloaded 700,000 Frenchmen in the cities of the Hexagon, the French population of Algeria, who had often been there for four generations and who considered it their "home".

They packed their bags in a hurry. Many still think they will return. Many house doors remained open and many abandoned cars were left with keys still on the dashboard. This people of artisans, employees, merchants dear to Albert Camus had hardly ever crossed the French border. The hostility is amplified by a certain leftist press and propaganda, which presents them as "settlers" who had exploited poor Arab fellahs.

On June 22, 1961, the popular Jewish composer of Arab-Andalusian music, “Cheikh Raymond”, aka Raymond Leyris, was killed by Algerian nationalists in the Constantine market. The killing of the musician was the starting signal for the Jews. On the day of the funeral, the entire community paid homage to him. Will they meet again tomorrow? No, they will all go. The Jewish cemetery overlooking Constantine is the last trace of the Jewish presence. The 40,000 Jews of Constantine, some of whom had lived since the dawn of time in this city in the north east of the country, left for an exile with no return.

The Algerian FLN officially asked Jews to renounce their French identity. That was the divorce and the massacres began.

The chief rabbi of Médéa is murdered. Between the end of 1961 and June 1962 there will be murders of Jewish rabbis and personalities, attacks on synagogues and Jewish cultural sites. 130,000 Jews will leave Algeria. "Algeria has become a 99.9 percent Muslim country and at least officially there are no native Christians", now recalls a report by Ansamed.

Part of the current French chaos originates in Algeria which, in a twist of history, became monocultural as France moved towards multiculturalism. The Jews and Christians of Algeria were returning to France, but the Algerian Muslims would soon follow them. All the conflicts of the casbah of Algiers spilled over into the suburbs of Paris.

Eric Zemmour does not want yesterday's Algeria to become the France of tomorrow. Where Algerian Jews are kidnapped and tortured by the "decolonized".

We are in the scenario of the "algerization of France" evoked days ago by the Algerian novelist Boualem Sansal. "The most likely scenario for France is civil war, with the country eventually becoming Lebanese or Algerian ...".

Zemmour just mentioned this in an interview with the Israeli channel i24News: “Lebanon has known the fate I fear for France: a massive influx of Muslim populations that unbalanced the demography while the country was predominantly Christian; then the civil war and the division of the country into ethnic and religious communities. Then there is corruption, the destruction of the state and finally misery: this is exactly what will happen in France if we do not stop the 'great replacement'. I don't want France to become a great Lebanon ”.

Eric Zemmour grew up between Montreuil, Drancy and Château-Rouge in the 18th arrondissement of Paris. In 2018, the journalist returned for the first time to the lands of his childhood for the program Les Terriens du dimanche on Canal +. He remembered those moments with great nostalgia, regretting what these neighborhoods have become. From the park where he played football with his friends to the small bar, everything remained the same. It is the people who have changed. In the park, Zemmour meets veiled girls.

Today Drancy is an Islamized city to the point that an imam like Hassen Chalghoumi in the local mosque has to wear a bulletproof vest. And some of the Bataclan bombers come from Drancy, Algerians like Samy Amimour.

Zemmour wrote about it in Le Figaro in one of his latest articles: “The conflict with Algeria is rooted in a millennial struggle between Christianity and Islam, a war of civilizations that is now awakening on our soil. French weakness does not placate anything: on the contrary, it arouses contempt and resentment. 'Weakness foments hatred': Nietzsche warned us ".

While the journalist and writer spoke on Sunday from the banlieue of Saint-Denis in front of 18,000 people, those outside shouted "Allahu Akbar".

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.