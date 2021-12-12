Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered Israel's assistance to the US in responding to the deadly tornadoes which killed at least 84 people across five states on Saturday.

“Sending thoughts & prayers to all those affected by the devastating tornadoes that hit several US states, especially the people of Kentucky. Israel is ready to offer any assistance needed,” Bennett tweeted.

Israeli Ambassador to the US also tweeted: “Our heartfelt condolences to those who lost loved ones in last night’s devastating storms, and wishes of a speedy recovery to the wounded. Israel stands together with the American people and is ready to offer any assistance needed.”

At least 84 people have been killed in the tornadoes, which struck the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. The death toll is expected to rise even further and may surpass 100.

US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency. 22 of those killed are residents of Kentucky, the state that has suffered the most severe damage. Biden has said he has declared Kentucky a federal disaster zone and has pledged to provide federal aid to other states affected by the tornadoes.