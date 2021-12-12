A RARE REQUEST FROM THE MOST REVERED RABBI OF OUR GENERATION (Haskama below)

“I ask everyone to partner with me to save the life of my friend, a huge Torah scholar...His situation has touched my heart and is close to being one of life or death. All those who help, I will remember them for good. They will merit to raise their children to Torah and to the canopy, and no sickness or harm should befall upon their families. They will be blessed with children, life and sustenance.

Chaim Kanievsky”

Right now, a massive Torah scholar in Israel and dear student of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky is lying on his deathbed, weak and ill. R' Chaim is urging the Jewish public to open up their hearts and do what they can to save him in this urgent case of life or death. The most revered Rabbi of our generation clearly and directly requests in his letter that everyone partner with him, and he has offered an incredible blessing for those who do so: “No sickness or harm should befall upon their families.”

But there’s more– All those who donate extra generously towards this campaign will receive a special coin with the blessing of R' Chaim engraved upon it- A physical symbol of the agreement between you and him. A symbol of R' Chaim’s gratitude for your generosity, in honor of your contribution to this extremely important cause.

Donate now to save a great scholar's life and to receive R' Chaim’s most sought-after blessing for protection from all harm.