Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will depart today, Sunday, on his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Prime Minister is expected to meet tomorrow with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

According to a spokesman, the leaders will discuss deepening the ties between Israel and the UAE, especially the economic and regional issues that will contribute to prosperity, welfare and strengthening the stability between the two countries.

This is the first official visit by an Israeli prime minister to the UAE.