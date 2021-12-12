At least five people were injured in a serious traffic accident in Woodmere, New York Saturday night, Yeshiva World News reported.

Three of the injured were in one vehicle, while two of the injured were in a second vehicle. Two of the injured are in critical condition, while two more are in serious but stable condition.

The accident occurred at approximately 11 PM Saturday night.

Footage from the scene shows two vehicles on opposite sides of a residential street with their front ends badly damaged.