The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is pressuring Israel to sell it billions of dollars in air defense systems, Israel Hayom reported.

Israel is currently refusing to sell the systems to the UAE. Sources in Jerusalem fear that due to the UAE's recent rapprochement with Iran, which is of great concern in Israel, the pressure from Abu Dhabi will be renewed to execute the deal.

The UAE's desire for advanced air defense batteries developed by Israel, especially the Iron Dome and a David's Sling systems, began before the signing of the Abraham Accords. Other countries that do not have agreements with Israel, such as Saudi Arabia, have also expressed great interest in such a security deal, on the understanding that the Iranian threat affects all parties involved.

Following the signing of the Abraham Accords and the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, emirate pressure on the issue intensified, but Israel refuses to advance the deal. The reason is, first and foremost, security: at any given time within the UAE there are Iranian elements, and the presence of these sensitive systems in a country to which Iran has free access, is not something that Israel can afford at this stage.

Despite the UAE's fears of an Iranian offensive and its nuclear program, the United Arab Emirates and Iran have not only diplomatic relations but also full trade relations, and in the West - in Israel, the United States and Europe, the UAE is seen as the main source of violations of international sanctions against Iran.