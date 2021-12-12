יס"מניק גורר נער יהודי במחאה צילום: דביר גופשטיין

Hundreds of people demonstrated on Saturday night at the entrance to Jerusalem in protest over the death of Ahuvya Sandak during a police chase in the Binyamin region.

The demonstrators called for the policemen who caused his death to be brought to justice.

Large forces of the Israel Police blocked the entrance to Jerusalem ahead of time and the protesters stood on the road without clashes until a certain point. Protesters blocked the Light Rail on Herzl Street and tried to disrupt traffic. A water cannon was brought to the scene to disperse the demonstration. 20 young men were arrested and taken for questioning.

Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir who came to the demonstration said that "I came here to demand justice for Ahuvya. There can be no situation in which, when police justly killed a terrorist, we are that 'it must be investigated,' and yet here there is no investigation. This is a disgrace, this is a scandal and I came to protect those children and say that no one will touch them and no one will beat them. They are allowed to shout out, this is democracy."

Over the past few weeks, protesters have demonstrated several times in Jerusalem against the conduct of the police in the case of Sandak.

In one protest, dozens of young people and adults protested in Zion Square in Jerusalem. The protesters intermittently blocked the path of the Jerusalem Light Rail. Police officers made arrests and kept the demonstrators off the tracks.

During a demonstration a week earlier, 21 people were arrested at the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem.