Emil Haddad, a member of the Lod City Council on behalf of the Likud, proposed this weekend to convene a City Council meeting to discuss the evacuation of Jews from the city's Ramat Eshkol neighborhood.

Hadad sent a letter to the mayor of Lod, Yair Revivo, demanding that he hold an emergency council meeting over three specific issues.

The first issue, as he puts it, is "the voluntary evacuation of all Jews from Ramat Eshkol," and the second, evacuating the pre-military preparatory school located in Ramat Eshkol to another neighborhood. The third issue was listed as, "How do we continue to exist with dignity alongside the Arabs, as in the last 50 years?"

Haddad's idea to evacuate the Jews of Lod is not new - he has proposed it in the past, as early as 2004.

He said, "If my proposal is rejected, we must take steps akin to what was done for Upper Nazareth and Lower Nazareth. Separate the Arabs and the Jews. If the Arabs once lived in their neighborhoods, today they live in every neighborhood in the city. In Ramat Eshkol there are about 180 Jewish families living in unbearable conditions. My goal is to evacuate everyone who cannot stand up for themselves."