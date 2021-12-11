Professor Gili Regev-Yochay, head of the Infectious Diseases Department at the Gertner Institute for Health Policy and Epidemiology, on Saturday night briefed reporters on a new research done at Sheba Medical Center.

The research showed that the COVID-19 vaccine is four times less effective against the Omicron variant than it was against the Delta variant.

"Those who are vaccinated with a third dose have a much lower chance of serious disease from the Omicron variant, but there is still a chance they will contract it," Prof. Regev-Yochay said.

According to her, the less great news is that those who did not receive the booster and who were vaccinated over five months ago are not at all protected against coronavirus.

"There is no significance to the statistic that most of those who contract Omicron are vaccinated, since most of the population is vaccinated," she emphasized. "At the same time, those who are vaccinated are not protected 100%, but there is protection against serious illness."

"The conclusion from the results of the research is that if five months have passed since the second dose of the vaccine, and you have not yet received the booster dose, it is advisable to receive the additional dose."

"The findings of this research underline the importance of raising the vaccination rate as an effective and essential step in cutting the chains of infection and the spread of the virus," she added.

In light of the continuous rise in the infection coefficient and in accordance with a situational assessment by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz), Israel Police will increase enforcement of the Green Pass rules, starting Sunday. .

Police officers will conduct surprise visits to businesses and cultural events, checking that everyone entering those locations is required to present a QR-coded Green Pass, and not a printed certificate.