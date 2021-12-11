Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday night announced that 20 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been identified.

So far, Israel has 55 cases of Omicron: 36 recently arrived from South Africa, England, France, the US, the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Hungary, Italy, and Namibia.

Eleven of the cases are confirmed contacts of those who arrived from South Africa and England, and the remaining eight do not know where they contracted the variant.

Of the 55, 13 are considered unprotected - i.e., are unvaccinated, recovered over six months ago from coronavirus, or received their second dose over six months ago. Forty-two were considered protected.

There is a high chance that another 51 people have contracted the variant, but the results of their sequencing tests have not yet come in.