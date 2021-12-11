Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke Saturday evening with the CEOs and chairpersons of Maccabi Healthcare Services, Leumit Health Care Services, Clalit Health Services and Meuhedet Health Services about increasing the pace of vaccinations among the public.

The Health Minister, Health Ministry Director General, the Public Health Services Director and the national coronavirus project manager participated in the conversation.

Prime Minister Bennett was briefed on the vaccination status in each HMO, and ways of increasing the as-yet unsatisfactory scope of vaccinations were discussed.

The Prime Minister made it clear that this was a national effort and that he expects them to use all tools at their disposal, aided by the political echelon and the professional echelons at the various government ministries as necessary, in order to meet the vaccination targets.

"Our national strategy at this stage is twofold: The first layer is to delay by as much as possible the penetration of the Omicron strain to Israel and the second is to raise the level of vaccinations among the citizens of Israel," Bennett said.

"The pace of the spread is very high; we see the global data. I am disturbed by this and am obligated to do everything to slow down the penetration of the strain to Israel in a broad manner."

He added: "The rule in managing the pandemic is to respond immediately at the outset, when the situation makes it possible to take effective action. The reason that the situation in Israel is good is that we took quick and determined action. This is called 'exaggerating?; I call it responsibility. The more we protect Israel at the borders from the introduction of Omicron, the more we will be able to keep the economy open and allow the continuation of normal life."

"With correct management, we overcame the fourth wave without lockdowns. We are determined to succeed now as well."