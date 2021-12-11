The Hamas terror group held ceremonies throughout Gaza on Friday to mark the 34th anniversary of the outbreak of the First Intifada, which they claim was a sign of commitment to continue the struggle for the liberation of "Palestine."

Mushir al-Masri, a senior Hamas figure, said in a rally in northern Gaza (as reported in the Falastin newspaper) that Hamas continues on the path of jihad and the struggle in all its forms, particularly that if armed resistance against Israel.

According to him, Jerusalem will remain the organization's central purpose, and continue to be cause for violence if violated.

Masri added that the "Palestinian" people are in an open battle with the "occupation" wherever they are. He added that Hamas was working in every way to bring about the lifting of the "siege on the Gaza Strip" by warning Israel against procrastination in the matter and hinting at the difficulties in negotiating a settlement mediated by Egypt.

To Israel itself, Masri said: "You have no place on our land. Leave it or be killed on it."