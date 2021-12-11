The IDF Technology and Logistics Division, the Operations Division, and the Ground Forces Department will be launching a surprise exercise Saturday night, simulating the full activation of all technology and logistics centers for the IDF's ground forces in response to a war in Israel's south.

The exercise will include significant military traffic, including the transport of heavy weapons and machinery throughout the country. Several thousand reservists will be mobilized and expected to report to their units.

All Technology and Logistics bases and the emergency depots in the various commands in the south will take part. Military police, transport, technology, and maintenance units will be activated as well, and work to simulate supporting a war and moving personnel through supply centers.

The exercise is intended to minutely examine and improve the IDF's readiness and competence in logistics and reserve mobilization.

The IDF stated that the exercise was planned in advance as part of the training calendar for 2021. Brigadier General Pini Ben Moyal said, "For the security of the State of Israel we will use all the capabilities at our disposal over the next few days, examining the results and conducting a thorough debriefing. The goal is to maintain the IDF's readiness for any scenario."