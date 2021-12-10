Anti-Semitic and racist posters were found in multiple buildings on the campus of SUNY Buffalo during Hanukkah.

Campus police have opened an investigation into the posters, which promoted neo-Nazi films and racist ideology, The Spectrum student newspaper reported.

“We are aware and deeply dismayed that flyers promoting neo-Nazi ideologies were found posted in several academic buildings around the university last week prior to the holiday break,” SUNY Buffalo said in a statement. “Also to our deep dismay, it was brought to our attention this week that there were flyers posted in buildings on the South Campus espousing white nationalist ideologies. At this time, we have no evidence to suggest that a member of our UB community posted these flyers.”

SUNY Buffalo added that the flyers were not posted by any group affiliated with the university. Campus police are investigating the origin of the posters and whether they pose any danger to students and staff.

“The university recognizes the deep upset that these postings cause to UB’s Jewish community, particularly during Hanukkah, and to people of color at our university,” the statement said. “UB stands in solidarity with our Jewish community and with our students, faculty and staff of color. We strongly affirm their right to study and work at the university without fear of violence, hatred and intimidation.”

They university “unambiguously” denounced “hateful rhetoric” being spread on campus and reiterated their commitment to “diversity, inclusion and mutual respect as core living values of our university.”

“Above all, we must not let these hateful and cowardly actions succeed in bringing fear to our university,” said Despina Stratigakos, SUNY Buffalo vice provost for inclusive excellence. “We are a community that rejects hateful ideology and that respects and supports each other.”

