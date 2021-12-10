Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke on Friday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The conversation was described as “warm, productive, and open.”

Among the topics of conversation were joint efforts to stop Iran from becoming a nuclear threshold state, Minister Lapid’s visit to Cairo, the arrival of new US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, and expanding the circle of peace.

Lapid told Blinken during the conversation, “Even if there is a return to negotiations, sanctions on Iran must not be lifted. The money the Iranians will receive will reach our doorstep in the form of terrorism and missiles.”

The conversation between the two comes a day after Blinken met with Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Washington, DC.

Gantz expressed his gratitude for the personal and professional contribution made by Secretary Blinken to the enduring US-Israel bond and to many years of friendship.

Gantz raised opportunities in a changing Middle East, including deepening cooperation with Abraham Accord signatories and expanding normalization to include new partners.

He also touched on opportunities to advance confidence-building measures between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, including economic and civilian measures.

Regarding Iran, Minister Gantz emphasized the need for measures to stop Iran’s nuclear program and its regional aggression, and reiterated that Iran poses a threat to global peace and stability.

Earlier on Thursday, Gantz met US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon, and both sides said they would expand cooperation in the face of the Iranian threat.

During the meeting, Minister Gantz thanked Secretary Austin for the ongoing cooperation between the respective defense establishments, which is unparalleled on all levels. He also expressed gratitude for Secretary Austin’s personal commitment and contribution to strong US-Israel relations and to the security of the State of Israel.

The Ministers discussed emerging challenges and opportunities in the region, with a particular focus on the developing challenge vis-à-vis the Iranian nuclear program and its regional aggression.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)