Fourteen new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been identified in Israel, the Health Ministry said Friday.

So far, Israel has 35 confirmed cases of the new variant; 24 of the carriers are recent arrivals from South Africa, England, France, the US, the United Arab Emirates, and Belarus.

Six of the carriers are confirmed contacts of those who returned from South Africa and England. Five of the carriers do not know where they contracted the variant from.

Of the 35 who have confirmed Omicron cases, 10 of them recovered from coronavirus over six months ago, or received the second dose of the vaccine over six months ago. Twenty-five of them were considered immune - either due to natural immunity or to vaccination.

There is a high chance that there are another 52 people who were exposed to the Omicron variant, but whose sequencing results have not yet been received.

Together, out of the 35 confirmed carriers and the 52 possible carriers (87), 31 have symptoms, 41 have no symptoms, and 15 are in the process of being tested.