The Hamas movement is considering the results of talks conducted by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Cairo in preparation for a decision on whether to escalate conflicts with Israel or continue negotiating via an Egyptian intermediary. The proposed deal would see Israel releasing Hamas prisoners in exchange for peace on the Gaza border and the return of Israelis presumed to be in Hamas's hands.

Fawzi Barhoum, a spokesman for the Hamas movement, said that the increased terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria draws its inspiration from the spirit of jihad and the struggle in the Gaza Strip. "Balata, Nablus, Qalqilya and all our cities, har this - in stabbing the settlers with a knife and in confrontations with the soldiers of the occupation, you gave us back the hope of victory and liberation," said Barhum.

Barhum called on Israeli Arabs to continue shooting and stabbing the "occupation and its settlers."