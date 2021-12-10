Nearly 600 new coronavirus cases (589) were diagnosed Thursday, Israel's Health Ministry said Friday morning.

Of Israel's currently 5,942 active cases, 136 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, and nearly 93 patients are in serious condition, including 64 who are in critical condition. There are currently 55 intubated COVID-19 patients, and 19 patients on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Of the COVID-19 test results received Thursday, 0.65% were positive. At the same time, the infection coefficient is now 1.1 - a number which shows that the spread is expanding.

The age group with the largest number of active coronavirus cases is children ages 5-11, where 2,162 unvaccinated children have active cases of the virus. Among children ages 12-15, 383 of the active cases are currently unvaccinated, while the other 95 who have active cases were vaccinated.

Those currently most likely to have severe coronavirus cases are those ages 40-49, and those ages 50-59. In the 40-49 age group, there are 18 unvaccinated individuals and zero vaccinated individuals suffering severe coronavirus. Among those ages 50-59, there are 18 unvaccinated individuals with severe cases of coronavirus, as well as one partially-vaccinated individual, and one fully-vaccinated individual who are suffering severe cases.