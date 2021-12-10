Israel National News spoke with renowned Israeli singer Rami Kleinstein at the Israeli-American Council (IAC) National Summit in Florida.

“Usually you had these councils that were just for the American Jews and the Israelis weren’t a part of it," Kleinstein says. "These past years more and more Israelis came to the United States and I think it was essential that they would gang up into this kind of council and it’s a fusion of Israeli Jews and American Jews together and it’s a certain power that can really help Israelis [in the US] gain a political power that needs to be united.”

Kleinstein believes that Israelis living abroad have a responsibility to represent Israeli causes.

“If you’re Israeli and you find that you can improve yourself in other countries, that’s what you can do. But you do have a responsibility and before the IAC they didn’t really know where they could put their energy," he says. "There’s so many Israelis in this council, and now they can feel connected to Israel and to Israeli causes by the IAC. That’s a great thing.”

He adds: “They are on the frontline here, outside of Israel. And they can fight anti-Semitism and they can fight BDS and they can be a lot of help.”