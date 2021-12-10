Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant at Arutz Sheva, makes another appeal for Jews to come home to Israel NOW during these uncertain times while it is still possible despite the ongoing obstacles.

According to Minskoff, there has and will always be obstacles/excuses for not making aliyah (immigration to Israel -ed.) and this is not to discourage aliyah.

What G-d commands and puts forth shall always come to pass.