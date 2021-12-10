Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai refused to perform at the 70th Miss Universe competition scheduled to be held Sunday in Eilat.

"I'm flattered by the offer to perform at this ceremony," Barzilai said. "Even though I see great beauty in it, I still don't see myself standing on a stage where they judge women by their external appearance, body size, height, and weight."

"Even though there were changes made in the spirit of the times, I still think that a beauty contest is a difficult concept, outdated and belittling. It's come time to move on."

Judy NIr-Mozes criticized Barzilai, telling 103 FM Radio, "This is a contest that's good for Israel's economy. We are always making headlines around the world for negative reasons, and here is a good reason, to show our other side to the world. We also choose our leaders by appearance. So to say that she's not going to come because they judge women by their external appearance - that's hypocrisy."

"When I match people up, they always ask me, 'What does she look like? How does he look?' Women who come to the competition come of their own free will. They enjoy it. And Netta Barzilai herself lost weight and changed."