The head of Binyamin regional council, Israel Ganz, commented on a recently published document on the differences in enforcement by the Civil Administration towards Jews and Arabs.

Ganz said: "The Civil Administration is establishing the state of Palestine. Responsibility for this area must pass to the State of Israel. The Civil Administration discriminates against Jews and allows Arabs to do as they please."

"A military body is not suitable for the task of law enforcement, and in practice forces Jews from their homes and leaves the land to a foreign power. The prime minister must act today and transfer the responsibility for law enforcement to those authorities capable of carrying out that responsibility, and away from a military that is not."